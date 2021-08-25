Prayer vigil held for missing Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The search continues for a missing Bella Vista woman with dementia.

A prayer vigil for Barbara Doyle was held today at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

The 74-year-old wandered off from Brookfield Assisted Living August 12.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Candles will be left lit outside the church throughout the night, in hopes of lighting Barbara’s way home.

“What we’re hoping for now is just getting the word out to further places,” said Jack Doyle, Barbara’s husband. “Hopefully somebody will see this and maybe have seen her or know something and will come forward and maybe help her come back home safe.”

A $10 thousand dollar reward is being offered for information leading to her safe return.

If anyone has information on where she might be, call the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.

