Pre-orders available for Fayetteville Schools’ summer meal packs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pre-orders are available for the Fayetteville Public Schools Child Nutrition free meal packs.

According to a press release from the school district, meal packs can be pre-ordered online at www.myschoolbucks.com. Non-Fayetteville Public Schools families should call 479-305-0023 to order meal packs.

The press release says meals will be offered from June 10 to August 5. The meals will include seven days worth of breakfast and lunch meals and will have a variety of fresh, frozen, and dry food items.

The release says the meal packs are free to anyone under the age of 18.

Meal packs will be available for pick up at Fayetteville High School on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The school asks to use the south parking lot from Buchanan Street to pick up the meal packs. A face mask is required. Children do not need to be present.

“Our summer meal program is such an important community outreach for Fayetteville Public Schools,” Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert said. “Food insecurity is a real problem for many families, and we want to help. I am especially glad that we can provide seven days’ worth of meals this summer.”

According to the release, the school district’s food truck, The Purple Dog, will offer a special daily meal service to campers attending the Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club and the Yvonne Richardson Center.