FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is hoping to enhance the theater experience by adding pre-show cocktail classes to showings of Hadestown.

Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown starts at the arts center later this month and will run for eight performances.

The pre-show cocktail classes are designed to add to the experience.

“Mix, mingle and learn how to make themed drinks while enjoying perfectly paired snacks before seeing the show,” the Walton Arts Center said.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the story of Hadestown than with a pre-show cocktail class, and now classes are available at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, and at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27,” the center added.

The arts center says that tickets are $49, and that tickets to the classes are separate from the show tickets.

Tickets to Hadestown start at $75 and are available at waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting the Walton Arts Center box office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.