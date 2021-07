FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pre-trial for Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen is underway in Fort Smith.

Boen is charged with beating three people who were under arrest and in his care as a member of law enforcement.

He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

His trial was originally set for March 2, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boen’s two-week trial will begin on August 2.