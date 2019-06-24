Precautionary boil order in effect for Washington Water Authority customers

The Department of Health has confirmed a boil order notice for the southern part of the Washington Water Authority system.

The following is all under a precautionary boil order:

The part of the Washington Water Authority system around the areas of Illinois chapel road, highway 265 south, Hogeye Road, Cove Creek Road, Centerpoint Church Road, all of Evansville area, all areas from Hogeye south to the county line including Strickler, all areas around Highway 156 from Hogeye to West Fork including Highway 170 south, Union Starr Road, Winn Creek Road, all of Sugar Mountain area, all the southeast phase 1 project including Highway 74 to Devil’s Den, Brentwood Mountain Road, Signal Hill and all areas around to the Crawford County line, all the southeast phase 2 project, including Sunset Road, Whitehouse Road, the health tower area in Madison County, Brannon Mountain Road, Hazel Valley and all surrounding roads in those areas, and the area east of West Fork including low gap and Mineral Springs areas.

Anyone using the water for drinking or food preparation in these areas must first briskly boil the water for one minute before using.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

Original Story

The Washington Water Authority (WWA) is issuing an immediate request for water conservation for all WWA customers south of Farmington or Fayetteville.

Due to flooding on the Illinois River, a water main near Farmington broke on Sunday, causing outages for some customers in the south portion of the WWA system, the company says.

The conservation request applies to anyone in the area between Farmington and Prairie Grove, customers around Hogeye, Strickler, Evansville, any WWA customer south of Prairie Grove, any customer south, east, or west of West Fork, and all customers in the Sunset and Winslow area.

Washington Water Authority requests that all customers use water with caution and limit water use to necessities.

The company also asks customers to cease any outside watering.

Residents seeking further details can call the WWA offices at (479) 267-2111, or check the company’s website for the latest information.