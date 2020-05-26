Prediction model shows Arkansas could see second COVID-19 peak in June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new prediction model shows Arkansas could see a second peak in COVID-19 cases in June.

The last peak was recorded in April.

UAMS is predicting 8,500 cases by June 23.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the fate of our state depends on the discipline of Arkansans.

He pointed out a swim party in paragould that made national headlines during the memorial day weekend.

Several people caught the virus at that gathering.

Gov. Hutchinson said people need to be mindful despite restrictions being lifted.

“There are more than a few that put their own comfort and convenience above the health of others and that’s not helpful and as you see these graphs we are in a critical point in our journey during this pandemic,” Hutchinson said.

The state urges everyone to do their part. That includes social distancing, wearng masks, and not gathering in large groups.