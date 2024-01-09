GREERS FERRY, Ark. – The countdown is on to the April 8 eclipse and plenty of places in Arkansas will be within the path of totality.

Hotels, AirBnBs and bed and breakfasts might already be booked up but there is still space at campsites.

The ones at Greers Ferry Lake are opening 60 days earlier than they usually would to give people more places to stay for viewing the eclipse.

Greg Zetlmaier works the main gate at the Greers Ferry Lake Dam Site and said they’ve been gearing up for the crowds.

“April 8th is probably what I’m projecting is going to be like the 4th of July up here, really close to a mad house to just crazy,” Zetlmaier said.

Empty parking lots will soon be filled to the brim.

“You’re going to have tons of people driving in just for the one day,” Zetlmaier said.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come enjoy it in the Natural State.

“The campers will all be in on Thursday and Friday and then it’s going to be a lot of car traffic,” Zetlmaier said.

Jay Woods with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock Division said they’re opening sites earlier than normal on March 15th. Hoping to provide more places for people to stay.

“By opening Greers Ferry, and their parks early, it’s giving us 429 extra camping spots, so that is going to help greatly,” Woods said.

Woods said a joint effort among many organizations is behind the prep work for the eclipse.

“We’re expecting 1.5 million extra people, so we had to have more camping spaces,” Woods said.

The message to everyone coming to enjoy the day from both Woods and Zetlmaier is to stay safe and have fun.

“Enjoy the time this is a once in a lifetime experience, and we want everyone to have a good time when they go out and see the eclipse,” Woods said.

“Be safe and sane and that’s about all we can hope for,” Zetlmaier said.

To reserve a spot at one of the camping areas you can visit Recreation.gov for more information.