Preparing for an active shooter situation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nobody wants to find themselves in an active shooter situation. But the Springdale Police Department wants people to know what to do if it should happen.

Officers will be teaching the mental and physical tactics needed to increase the chance of survival in a workplace, school, or other public setting.

Sergeant Eric Gregory said the class has been taught to staff in the Springdale School District, local business owners, and city leaders. He said people walk away feeling more confident about what they would do in the terrifying situation.

“We just feel it’s necessary to let the public know that you have options to increase your chances of survivability,” Sergeant Gregory said. “There are things you can do.”

Gregory stressed that the goal of the class is to prepare, not scare.

“We’re not trying to instill fear in anyone,” Gregory said. “But the reality of society today, the chances are slim that anything like that happens, but if it does, we’re prepared for it.”

The class takes place on Wednesday, March 11 at the Springdale Police Department from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.