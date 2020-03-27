Preparing for the worst; Arkansas projects COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas could have 3,500 cases of the coronavirus in less than a month from now, according to new projections.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared data from models during his news conference today, March 27.

Based on what’s happened in other states, Arkansas is estimating 3,500 cases by mid-April. That includes 700 hospitalizations.

But Gov. Hutchinson said there is a wide range of estimates that show anywhere from 2,000 cases to 15,000 cases.

Hutchinson said he expects the pandemic to peak anywhere between April 25 and June 1.