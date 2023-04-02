LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A request for federal aid in Arkansas has been approved after tornadoes ripped through the state Friday.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved by President Joe Biden Sunday morning.

The request comes after tornadoes ripped through most of the state Friday, leaving five people dead and many more injured.

“I’d like to express my thanks to President Biden and our federal partners for their speedy approval of my Major Disaster Declaration request. It’s clear that the damage caused by Friday’s tornadoes is significant and widespread,” Sanders said.

The Major Disaster Declaration will bring federal assistance will provide Arkansas and Arkansans impacted by the tornadoes with federal aid.

“I will continue to work with our first responders, law enforcement, volunteers, and state and local leaders to help Arkansans recover. Arkansas stands strong. I know we will come back from this,” the governor said.