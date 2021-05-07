Presbyterian hiring Ark. HS coach who never punts: AP source

by: PETE IACOBELLI

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Kelley, the Arkansas high school football coach whose teams don’t punt and always onside kick, will be the next head coach at Presbyterian College.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the school was finalizing a deal to hire Kelley.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet prepared to make an official announcement.

Kelley led Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state titles in 18 seasons with his analytical approach to football.

