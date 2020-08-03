Preschool offering new program to aide in distanced learning for elementary students

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cadence Academy has childcare and preschools across the country, and now they’re offering a new program to help you make sure your elementary student doesn’t fall behind.

The program will offer services from in-person instruction to after-school care. Classroom settings will have no more than 12 other students in a class, and a teacher will provide guidance and make sure your student stays focused on their online classes and.

“It’s a way for your child to get their full educational experience.” a Cadence administrator said.

Some parents love the idea, saying they’re more grateful than they could imagine, others worry about how they will work with different grade levels, but think the idea should be explored. But some of them don’t see a difference in the new program from a traditional school setting.

Faculty will also take care of children in an after-school daycare with activities once the school day is over.

Administrators said they plan to offer the program until the need runs out, “If there are families who need it for the entire school year, then we will provide it for the entire school year,”.

Cadence has added information related to questions about the pandemic, including doing regular temperature checks, curbside drop off and requiring masks. You can find that information here.

We reached out to the home office for more information, and received no comment.