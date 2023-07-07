BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A legal representative for a Bentonville preschool and its owner recently named in a negligence lawsuit have responded to the plaintiff’s claims.

The lawsuit was filed June 27 by a father who claims his daughter was inappropriately touched by classmates due to a lack of proper supervision.

Defendants in the suit include Wild About Learning Academy, the preschool, Dina Ford, the preschool’s CEO and owner, and John Does 1-4.

“The complaint contains many false and libelous allegations against my client. Many of those false allegations come from a disgruntled former employee,” said Haley Heath, the legal representative for Ford and the preschool.

Heath says that the preschool is compliant with childcare regulations and that it will not halt its services during the lawsuit.

“Wild About Learning complies with all state and federal regulations governing childcare centers. The safety of the children in my client’s care is paramount to the organization. Wild About Learning will continue its excellent service to its clients and looks forward to a time when it is able to provide more details that will demonstrate the slanderous nature of the allegations against it,” Heath said.

A representative from DHS has confirmed that there was a licensing investigation conducted by the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education of this facility, but it was unfounded and no violations were cited.

Heath claims that she is confident that her clients will win.

“We are confident that the litigation of this matter will exonerate my client of the allegations contained in the complaint,” Heath said.

The plaintiff’s complaint claims that Ford led the parents to believe that the touching lasted no more than a second and was not worth concern. However, after reviewing video footage from the classroom, the classmate that had inappropriately touched the child was deemed a “predator” and was unenrolled from the school.

The complaint states that a former employee of the school spoke with the mother of the alleged victim and informed her that the touching lasted far longer than one second and consisted of “lengthy mature sexual touching,” and that the school’s administration had referred to the event as “sexual assault.”

The lawsuit says that the parents felt misled by Ford’s original description of the event and they unenrolled their child after Ford refused them access to the video footage.

The parents claim that the child still suffers from the trauma of the incident and requests damages for past and future medical expenses for the child, among other costs.