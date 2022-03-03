FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are still kids too young to wear masks or get the COVID-19 vaccine, and in preschools where mask policies are changing, kids could be at a higher risk of getting the virus.

It’s hard right now for some parents of kids under five who don’t have the option to mask up or get vaccinated. Although, some preschools in Fayetteville are very aware of how vulnerable these kids are and are putting many measures in place to keep COVID out of their classrooms.

Mom of a two-year-old and director of Parkside Playschool, Paige Scoggins said their success at keeping COVID cases low is due to their many outdoor classrooms and indoor mask policy.

“We haven’t had a lot of spread at all here,” said Scoggins. “No outbreaks. So, I think that has to do with our outside time.”

Prioritizing time outside seems to be the trend with other preschools as well.

“If it is nice outside, they go outside,” said Courtney Cary, the director at My Other Mother Child Care and Preschool. “They even do class time sometimes outside. Fresh air and Vitamin D to me are so crucial to a child’s immune system.”

Kids and staff are not masking at My Other Mother Child Care and Preschool. Though Cary said they are sensitive to kids showing symptoms and send them home. They also have their 10 day quarantines in place if a child is exposed.

“The numbers are going down, but I feel like it’s not the time to let your guard down,” said Cary.

My Other Mother Child Care and Preschool is also checking temperatures and having kids wash their hands upon arrival. They have changed their policy for parents as well. Parents can no longer visit classrooms or go further than the entryway.

Although she said the hardest part for the unmasked teachers is making sure to keep kids away from their faces when holding or cuddling them.

Another parent to a child under five and infectious disease doctor at Mercy Fort Smith, Kevin Davis said kids in this age group are less likely to get severe disease.

“If you want to try to limit certain social interactions when there’s high case loads of COVID, I think that’s reasonable, but I don’t know that I would worry too much about it for the average child,” said Davis.

Doctor Davis also said we have a lot more resources to help young kids when they get COVID than we did two years ago.