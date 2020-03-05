Prescribed burn at Wedington Unit covers over 3,000 acres

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn near Wedington Lake.

It’s on the Wedington Unit of The Ozark-Saint Francis National Forests and will cover just over 3,000 acres.

This burn will help remove flammable debris and vegetation from the forest floor. It also hopes to provide a safer urban interface in Northwest Arkansas.

“The natural fire rotation through here would be anywhere from two to five years, so we try to mimic natural fire,” Heath Thomas with Ozark St. Francis National Forest said.

North Twin Trail, near Lake Wedington Recreation Area, will be closed to the public during the burn.