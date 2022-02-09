FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville will be conducting a prescribed burn on February 10 at Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary, a wetland mitigation site located immediately north of the West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant at 15 South Broyles Avenue.

According to a news release from the city, the burn is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will take two to four hours.

The release says the burn will be on a 64.5-acre tract that borders the west side of Broyles Road, to the east of 54th Avenue and to the south of Persimmon Street.

The purpose of the prescribed burn is for adaptive management of the wetland plant community within the city’s wetland mitigation site, according to the release.

For more information, contact Utilities Director Tim Nyander at 479-575-8386.