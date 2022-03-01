FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville announced on March 1 that it will conduct a prescribed burn on March 2 on Lake Fayetteville Dam.

According to a news release from the city, the burn is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m. and will take place on the downstream slope and wetland area below the dam.

The burn is expected to take an hour to complete.

The release says city crews will repair any animal burrows or other threats to the integrity of the dam in areas that are difficult to inspect during other times of the year.

The city does not expect the burn will require further closure of the trail or surrounding park area.

For more information, call the Parks Department at 479-444-3471.