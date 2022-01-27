FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville, in conjunction with the Watershed Conservation Resource Center, will be conducting a prescribed burn on January 28 on a patch of land near the southwest corner of Dead Horse Mountain Road and E. Huntsville Road.

According to a news release from the city, the burn is anticipated to start at 11 a.m. and will take around four hours to complete.

The release says the burn is part of an adaptive management strategy that works to rehabilitate and maintain native plant species.

For more information on the burn, contact Utilities Director Tim Nyander at (479) 575-8386 or tnyander@fayetteville-ar.gov.