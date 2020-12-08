Prescribed burn scheduled at Fort Chaffee

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – There will be a prescribed burn at Fort Chaffee Wednesday, December 9 at 10 a.m.

Weather premitting, the Arkansas National Guard will clear a 400-acre area to reduce the wildfire risk to the surrounding community.

Post firefighters and environmental personnel will be on-site monitoring the burn.

The smoke from the burn may be visible from many locations in the surrounding communities. Winds are forecast, so most of the smoke should remain over the post until it rises and dissipates in the upper atmosphere.

The intent of the burn is to reduce the amount of natural fuel on the ground to benefit wildlife and reduce the wildfire risk to the surrounding communities.

Periodic burns involve small, controllable areas of Fort Chaffee in order to effectively manage natural resources, provide optimum access to training areas, and capitalize on good conditions to add a burn buffer zone to prevent accidental fires resulting from ongoing military training operations.

Smaller burns also reduce the likelihood of accidental fires from turning into dangerous wildfires during the volatile dry months.

Many agencies conduct prescribed burns during this time of year. For more information about smoke in your area or to view a list of agencies burning in your area please contact the Arkansas Forestry Commission at 1-800-830-8015 or click here.