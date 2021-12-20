Prescribed burn scheduled for Callie’s Prairie at Lake Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is planning a prescribed burn on Tuesday, December 21, to aid in prairie restoration, site preparation and to create a favorable environment for native plants.

According to a news release from the city, the burn will be at Callie’s Prairie on approximately 26 acres north of the Environmental Study Center located on Lakeview Drive.

The burn will take placed assuming currently predicted weather conditions, according to the release. If weather conditions are not suitable, the burn will be rescheduled.

The release says public access along the paved trail near the prairie will be limited while the burn is occurring. Trail users are asked to be prepared to turn around or detour to the natural surface trail during the burn.

Detours will be set up to utilize the natural surface trail near the prairie. Closure of the natural surface trail is not anticipated, according to the release.

Residents may see or smell smoke on the day the burn is conducted until ignition operations are complete. For more closure information, call Fayetteville Parks and Recreation at 479-444-3471.

