FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple prescribed burns by the Arkansas Forestry Commission resulted in plumes of smoke blanketing areas in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

KNWA/FOX24 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff explained that today’s weather presented “perfect conditions to do these burns,” but gusts of wind from multiple burn sites brought significant amounts of smoke north. The areas of the prescribed burns total approximately 3700 acres of land.

The smoke over the Beaver Lake area came from north Franklin County, while plumes from the Mt. Magazine area reached Fayetteville. Dan Skoff added that he anticipates that the smoke will dissipate sometime over the next three hours, by approximately 9 p.m.