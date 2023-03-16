PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct a prescribed burn starting the week of March 19 if weather permits.

According to a press release from the park, some areas inside the park, including roads and trails, may be closed during the burns and for a short time after completion.

“Weather conditions permitting, some fields and portions of forest will be burned to maintain and restore the historic landscape,” said Shelley Todd, park superintendent.

The release says the reduction of available fire fuels and invasive plant species are additional goals of the prescribed burn.

According to the release, smoke-sensitive people may want to avoid outside activities during the burn.

For additional information on whether prescribed burns will occur on any given day, call the park’s visitor center at (479) 451-8122.