President Biden approves Gov. Stitt’s request for additional winter storm aid for Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced President Joe Biden has approved additional federal funding for Oklahomans following this month’s winter storm.

The latest declaration delivers FEMA Public Assistance to municipalities, counties, and tribes in all 77 Oklahoma counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with responding to the winter storm.

Additionally, 16 counties were approved for Individual Assistance, which benefits homeowners, renters and business owners impacted by the winter storm in Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties.

Stitt said the state will request additional counties be added to the declaration.