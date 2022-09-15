FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden wants to revise Title IX, expanding it to cover sexual orientation and gender identity.

Biden says as the nation progresses, so should the rules to create a more inclusive environment.

“Progress in advancing equity and equality for all students, including by narrowing gender gaps in sports,” Biden said.

The president would be emphasizing a student’s gender identity and allowing trans women to participate in women’s sports.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is not in favor of these changes and wants Biden to reconsider.

“Girl sports would be undermined and the result is a violation of spirit and even the letter of Title IX itself, which was designed to enhance women’s sports,” Hutchinson said.

However, Megan Tullock with the nonprofit group Northwest Arkansas Equality says she agrees with Biden and says Title IX speaks for itself.

“Title IX is to make sure that schools and everything that tied to school, sports, all of that, is an equitable environment for people regardless of gender,” Tullock said.