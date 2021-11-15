President Biden signs infrastructure bill into law; where will the money go in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday.
“I ran for president believing it was time to rebuild the backbone of this nation, which I characterize as working people in the middle class,” the president said. “This bill delivers on that long overdue promise in my view, it creates better jobs.”
In his press conference Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state will get about $4 billion from this plan to go towards our own projects in Arkansas.
“This is something we’ve worked for through the Trump administration and the Biden administration, and to see it become law is good for Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.
State Senator Greg Leding (D-District 40 said while most people think of roads and highways when thinking about infrastructure, it will go to much more.
“This is money for hard infrastructure, for roads, bridges, water infrastructure,” Leding said. “This is things that- regardless of your party- you’ve got to be able to support.”
We do know that our elected U.S. officials for Arkansas-like Representative Steve Womack (R-AR)-voted against the bill.
Womack voted against the bill because he said he wanted more money to go toward roads and bridges. He did say, however, that the northwest Arkansas community will still benefit from what has been passed.
I’m a big believer in infrastructure and I believe infrastructure creates opportunities for a lot of people-for job creation, for economic development.”REP. STEVE WOMACK (R- AR)