President Biden signs infrastructure bill into law; where will the money go in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday.

“I ran for president believing it was time to rebuild the backbone of this nation, which I characterize as working people in the middle class,” the president said. “This bill delivers on that long overdue promise in my view, it creates better jobs.”



In his press conference Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state will get about $4 billion from this plan to go towards our own projects in Arkansas.

“This is something we’ve worked for through the Trump administration and the Biden administration, and to see it become law is good for Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

State Senator Greg Leding (D-District 40 said while most people think of roads and highways when thinking about infrastructure, it will go to much more.

Here's what Arkansans can expect to get (over the next five years) thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (which none of our Republican congressmen voted for):



– $528 million to ensure safe, clean drinking water and to get lead out of our service lines



(1/3) — Greg Leding (@GregLeding) November 6, 2021

– $100 million (at minimum) to provide universal, reliable, and *affordable* high-speed internet



– $23 million for wildfire protection



– $16 million to guard against cyberattacks



– $246 million for public transit



– $3.6 billion for highways



– $278 million for bridges



(2/3) — Greg Leding (@GregLeding) November 6, 2021

“This is money for hard infrastructure, for roads, bridges, water infrastructure,” Leding said. “This is things that- regardless of your party- you’ve got to be able to support.”

We do know that our elected U.S. officials for Arkansas-like Representative Steve Womack (R-AR)-voted against the bill.

Womack voted against the bill because he said he wanted more money to go toward roads and bridges. He did say, however, that the northwest Arkansas community will still benefit from what has been passed.

I voted against the Democrats' so-called "infrastructure" bill.



It’s a shill for the Green New Deal and unlocks the next step in their socialist vision.



Arkansans want effective solutions—not reckless policies that mortgage the futures of our children and grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/Xlf1qXM82n — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) November 6, 2021