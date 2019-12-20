President Trump impeached: What does it mean?

President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to formally impeach President Donald Trump, making him the third president in American history to be impeached.

It was a historic day that sparked a lot of debate.

The House passed articles of impeachment on abuse of power accusing the president of pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, and obstruction of Congress.

However, that doesn’t mean President Trump is out of office, and as of right now, he can still run for office in 2020.

A trial will be held in the republican-controlled Senate early next year.

If republicans continue to back the president, he will likely be acquitted, joining former presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

A conviction would require a two-thirds vote on one or more article, but republicans have displayed unity during the impeachment process.

Not one republican voted for impeachment.

“The framers of the constitution really wanted to make sure that we were positive that we wanted to remove someone from office. So, what the House and their capacity of actually voting on impeachment does — is serve as a counter-weight against the Senate that would like to get rid of the president….it’s part of the checks and balances system,” said Bill Schreckhise, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Arkansas.

Schreckhise says right now this process is just as important as the election that got President Trump here, because it could potentially remove him from office.

There’s other important legislation currently moving forward in Congress.

The House passed the North American Free Trade Act, otherwise known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.

It’s been a topic of discussion for more than a year, and it passed with bi-partisan support.

The deal now addresses digital trade and revises the rules for car parts to be made in North America.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says the new deal makes significant improvements on workers rights, the environment and prescription drug prices.

“This victory results in major changes in what President Trump proposed 14 months ago,” he said. “It means more jobs, it means lower prices for consumers.”

The USMCA Trade Deal now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. President Trump says he is ready to sign it.

Also, for the first time employees of the federal government will get paid parental leave.

On Tuesday (Dec. 17), the senate approved the policy. It gives 12 weeks of paid leave to all new parents; both mom and dad.

The U.S. is the only industrialized country that does not federally mandate paid parental leave.