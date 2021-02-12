Presidential birth states and places with names of presidents

We inaugurated our 46th president, Joseph Biden, on Jan. 20, but there are no places in the United States named Biden — at least not yet.

As we near Presidents’ Day on Feb. 15, just weeks after a presidential inauguration, we look at where our presidents were born and how many places in the United States carry their names. Places include counties, cities, towns and minor civil divisions.

George Washington, founding father of America, part of the Mount Rushmore National Monument outside of Rapid City, South Dakota.

George Washington, who took the oath on April 30, 1789, tops the list of presidential namesakes with at least 94 places that share his name.

Every other president, except for Dwight Eisenhower and our most recent – Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama — have places that share their names, too. (A ghost town named Trump in Colorado disappeared in the 1930s.)

Second on the list of places with presidential monikers is Abraham Lincoln (72), followed by Andrew Jackson (67) and Thomas Jefferson (62).

Five names show up twice because we had different presidents with the same last name: John Adams and John Quincy Adams; William Henry Harrison and Benjamin Harrison; Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt; Andrew Johnson and Lyndon Johnson; George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Adams, Roosevelt, and Bush were related but there is one more name that appears twice but belongs to one man: Cleveland, as in Grover Cleveland, who was our 22nd and 24th president.

So, while Biden is the 46th president, he is the 45th person to be president.

FUN FACTS

Of the 45 men who have been or are president of the United States, a third (15) came from just two states: eight from Virginia and seven from Ohio.

Many presidents (29) were born in states that were colonies or former colonies. While there were 13 colonies, 15 states were former colonies because Maine was then part of Massachusetts and Vermont was part of New York.

The top five presidents with matching county names are: Washington (31), Jefferson (26), Jackson (24), Lincoln (24), and Madison (20).

Of the 3,143 counties in the United States, 298 match presidential names.

Only eight presidents were born west of the Mississippi.

The president born farthest west? Barack Obama in Hawaii.

Even though we may think of Ronald Reagan as a Californian because he served as governor of that state, he was born in Illinois.

Richard Nixon, however, was born in California and is the only president from the West Coast.

INAUGURATION

1 George Washington, 4/30/1789

2 John Adams, 3/4/1797

3 Thomas Jefferson, 3/4/1801

4 James Madison, 3/4/1809

5 James Monroe, 3/4/1817

6 John Quincy Adams, 3/4/1825

7 Andrew Jackson, 3/4/1829

8 Martin Van Buren, 3/4/1837

9 William Henry Harrison, 3/4/1841

10 John Tyler, 4/4/1841

11 James K. Polk, 3/4/1845

12 Zachary Taylor, 3/4/1849

13 Millard Fillmore, 7/9/1850

14 Franklin Pierce, 3/4/1853

15 James Buchanan, 3/4/1857

16 Abraham Lincoln, 3/4/1861

17 Andrew Johnson, 4/15/1865

18 Ulysses S. Grant, 3/4/1869

19 Rutherford B. Hayes, 3/4/1877

20 James Garfield, 3/4/1881

21 Chester A. Arthur, 9/19/1881

22 Grover Cleveland, 3/4/1885

23 Benjamin Harrison, 3/4/1889

24 Grover Cleveland, 3/4/1893

25 William McKinley, 3/4/1897

26 Theodore Roosevelt, 9/14/1901

27 William Howard Taft, 3/4/1909

28 Woodrow Wilson, 3/4/1913

29 Warren G. Harding, 3/4/1921

30 Calvin Coolidge, 8/2/1923

31 Herbert Hoover, 3/4/1929

32 Franklin D. Roosevelt, 3/4/1933

33 Harry S. Truman, 4/12/1945

34 Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1/20/1953

35 John F. Kennedy, 1/20/1961

36 Lyndon B. Johnson, 11/22/1963

37 Richard M. Nixon, 1/20/1969

38 Gerald R. Ford, 8/9/1974

39 James Carter, 1/20/1977

40 Ronald Reagan, 1/20/1981

41 George H.W. Bush, 1/20/1989

42 William J. Clinton, 1/20/1993

43 George W. Bush, 1/20/2001

44 Barack Obama, 1/20/2009

45 Donald J. Trump, 1/20/2017

46 Joseph R. Biden, 1/20/2021

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau).