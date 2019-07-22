Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to address Arkansas Democrats in August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas and Chairman Michael John Gray announced presidential candidate and former Representative Beto O’Rourke as the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Clinton Dinner.

O’Rourke will be the keynote speaker during their Third Annual Summer Gathering.

“Representative O’Rourke’s passion and energy are undeniable,” said Chairman Gray. “In 2018, his campaign redefined what’s possible in the South, and he has continued to harness progressive energy in his presidential campaign. We are excited to host him in the Natural State.”

“I’m looking forward to joining everyone at this year’s Clinton Dinner,” said Rep. O’Rourke. “We believe in building a grassroots campaign that organizes everywhere, brings everyone in, and writes no state off — and we believe that people throughout Arkansas are critical to making it happen.”

The Third Annual Clinton Dinner will be Saturday, August 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

To purchase tickets, click here.