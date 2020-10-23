Presidential debate prompting voters to cast their ballots early

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – All this week we’ve seen voters casting their ballots early and the momentum doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon after Thursday night’s presidential debate.

University of Arkansas Political Science professor, Andrew Dowdle, said while many voters have their minds made up at this point in election season, the final presidential debate Thursday night likely provided a sense of confidence among voters.

“It probably did serve as a confirmation for the vast majority of voters that they had already made the right choice in their mind but it maybe encourages them to go out and vote,” Dowdle said.

One of the people pushed by the debate to get out and vote Friday, Erin Killeen.

“Last night’s debate just confirmed everything that I had already decided, while it was slightly better than the previous debate it still was not very impressive,” Killeen said. “It motivated me to get out and vote early today and get ahead of the lines.”

Dowdle said studies show one third of Americans have already voted this election season but as for the rest of Americans who have yet to cast their vote, they may be prompted to do so even earlier than planned as a result of the debate.

Killeen said more than anything, this debate confirmed for her what everyone needs to be doing right now.

“This nation needs everyone to get out and vote and make sure we’re all participating in a democracy for a better future,” she said.