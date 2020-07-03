Pressure mounts for Washington Redskins to change name

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — More pressure is mounting for the Washington Redskins to officially change their name.

FedEx confirmed to NBC News that it has requested that the NFL team be renamed.

The company paid $205 million to the franchise for the stadium naming rights and its chief executive owns a minority stake in the team.

FedEx’s request comes after an Adweek report that numerous investment firms and shareholders sent a letter urging sponsors to sever ties with the team until the name is changed.

Walmart announced on Twitter that they would no longer sell the team’s merchandise at stores.

Given today’s announcement by the NFL and the Washington team’s ownership, we are discontinuing the sale of items that reference the team’s name and logo. https://t.co/LtT7m7H3we — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) July 3, 2020

Some politicians are calling for the name to be changed too.

But the team’s majority owner Dan Snyder has been firm that the name will stay, telling USA Today in 2013 that he would “never change the name.”