FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 10-year-old pageant queen is once again working to fight food security in Northwest Arkansas with a cereal drive.

Jessica Bowser has been competing in pageants since she was six. Now, she is tackling food insecurity with her “Jess Serves” initiative.

Founded in 2021, the initiative carries out an annual cereal drive that brings in thousands of boxes of cereal each year.

Bowser has already collected 1,000 boxes this year and is hoping to exceed last year’s total of 7,300.

Those who want to participate can drop off cereal on the designated dates at the following locations:

May 1-3 | Crain Kia of Fayetteville off College Avenue (anytime during business hours)

May 1 | Springdale Public Schools Treehouse Pantry from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

May 2 | Fayetteville Public Schools Outback Pantry from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

May 3 | Life Source International Inc. from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.