NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on the Hollywood movie, will come to the Walton Arts Center from September 20-25 for a limited eight-show run.

A creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) adapted the story from the big screen to the stage, thanks in part to Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward. The show features an original score by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven,”) and a book by the movie’s director, Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

“Pretty Woman” the film was an international box office hit when it was released in 1990, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Ticket prices start at $41 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Adults can enjoy an extra fun treat with a show-themed cocktail class at 6:30 p.m. before the Saturday, September 24 performance. A mixologist will guide participants through making and enjoying two drinks paired with appetizers. Tickets are $38 plus applicable fees and include two cocktails, appetizers and recipe cards for the drinks. Participants must be 21 or older.