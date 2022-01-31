FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the possibility of freezing weather this week, the City of Fayetteville offered guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.

Before the freezing weather arrives, insulate all exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas, cover foundation vents, remove garden hoses from outside faucets and make sure your meter lid is properly seated. Close garage doors.

If the temperature drops below freezing, let water drip slowly from inside faucets, especially if the sink is adjacent to an outside wall. Open cabinet doors underneath sinks to expose the pipe to room temperature air.

If you suspect your pipes are frozen, use a hair dryer or rags soaked in hot water to thaw lines. Do not use an open flame.

Water is usually available in at least one faucet; check other faucets for running water. If there is no water coming from any or your faucets, there may be a problem with your meter or an outdoor supply line.

To report an issue, call Water/Sewer Operations at 479-575-8386 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. (If after-hours, call Fayetteville Dispatch at 479-587-3555.)

If you have a burst water pipe, shut off the water supply valve at the location, if possible. If needed, the service valve to the home / business also can be shut off, usually found by the regulator or water heater.

To shut off water at the street, please contact Water/Sewer Operations at the number(s) listed above.