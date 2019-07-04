Preventing foodborne illnesses during the holiday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — For those that have been grilling all Fourth of July, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure you don’t spend the rest of the weekend sick to your stomach.

Foodborne illnesses can hit instantly or may take a few days, with symptoms like loose stools and vomiting.

As you get ready to take leftovers home:

Pay attention to how long the food was out. Bacteria thrives in environments of 40 to 140 degrees.

When it’s cooler than 90 degrees, food can sit out for about two hours before it needs to be refrigerated.

Any hotter and you only have about an hour to keep it out.

Leftovers should be eaten no more than three to four days after they are put in the fridge.

If it starts to smell or look funny, throw it out.

Registered dietitian, Travis Eden said these tips go past the holiday.

“You don’t want to be sick, we don’t want to be sick,” Eden said. “We want you to be healthy and thriving people in our community.”