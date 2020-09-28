“Priceless Nights” returns to Amazeum

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Free admission is being offered at the Scott Family Amazeum on Wednesdays, beginning September 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A grant from the Willard and Pat Walker Family Foundation made the freebie possible. Donations will be accepted, too.

The COVID-19 reopening plan is approved by the Arkansas Department of Health. Guests 10 years and older must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times, in and outside the Amazeum.

There is a limited number of guests so reserving tickets online is recommended. “Entry cannot be guaranteed without reserved tickets,” according to the release. “Priceless Night tickets can be reserved starting on Monday of each week.”

Tickets are available until capacity is reached. Reserve tickets at amazeum.org.

On Priceless Nights guests have access to exhibits, the Hershey’s Lab, 3M Tinkering Hub and outdoor Playscape.

“The Walker Family Foundation is proud to support Priceless Nights at the Scott Family Amazeum,” said Mandy Macke, executive director of the Willard and Pat Walker Foundation. “The Amazeum’s authentic, hands-on learning experiences have been so important for many Northwest Arkansas families and we hope this opportunity will give access to many more families across the region.”

“The Amazeum celebrates the value of play to connect our community with unique learning experiences,” said Sam Dean, Amazeum executive director.