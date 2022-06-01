NORTHWEST Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — June is Pride Month, and the LGBTQ+ community is gearing up for a month of events in Northwest Arkansas. These are the events being held by NWA Equality:

June 2: Pride Out & About Happy Hour 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm The Momentary, 507 SE E Street, Bentonville

June 14: June LGBTQ Book Club 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant Street, Springdale

June 18: 2022 NWA Pride 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Dickson Street, Fayetteville

June 18: 2022 Glitterville 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson Street, Fayetteville



The Cocoon Collective also has a list of events for pride month. You can keep up with the organization on its social media pages. These are some of the events being held by Cocoon Collective:

June 4: Pride with Pups 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm Bentonville Brewing Company

June 18: Pride After Party 7:00 pm – 12:00 am 541 S. Meadow, Fayetteville



Part of the beer sales from “Pride with Pups” will go towards mental health programs for Cocoon Collective over the summer. Both organizations are working to help those in the LGBTQ+ community struggling with mental health issues.

According to Sadie Stratton with the Cocoon Collective, members of the LGBTQ+ community are two to four times more likely to experience some type of mental illness compared to the general population.

“The number one thing we do is provide professional mental health help to them,” said Stratton. “So, we will do that with licensed professional counselors in group sessions and in individual sessions where it’s necessary.”

The program director for NWA Equality, Megan Tullock, said mental health providers are getting trained for better treating members of the LGBTQ+ community. However, NWA Equality is working to get peer groups up and running again.

“So we’re looking to get a lot of those different groups back up and running. We’re going to be looking for facilitators for those groups in the next couple of weeks,” said Tullock.

Find out more on how to get involved in pride month activities by going to the NWA Equality website.