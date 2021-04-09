Prince Philip dies at age 99

UNITED KINGDOM (WIVB) — Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has died.
The Royal family made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, saying he “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
He was 99.
Prince Philip recently battled health issues, and required hospitalization after undergoing a heart procedure.
Last month, he was able to leave the hospital.
Both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II received their COVID-19 vaccinations this past January. Philip’s recent illness is not believed to have been related to the coronavirus.