LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The prison reform package known as the Protect Arkansas Act passed the Arkansas Senate on April 3.

It made it out of that chamber along party lines with the five Democratic senators voting against it.

It was heard in the House Judiciary Committee on April 4. This is the omnibus bill called for by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It would provide $400 million for a 3,000 bed prison. It would also increase training for police and change rules about prison sentences and parole.