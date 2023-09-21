ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A manhunt is continuing right now for a convicted child sex offender who escaped from Mercy South Hospital early Thursday morning. The hospital is just off Tesson Ferry not far from Interstate 270.

Authorities told FOX 2 that local, state, and federal law officers are all involved with the search for 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd. That search is ongoing both in the air and on the ground. However, at this point, investigators acknowledge that there have been no sightings of Boyd since he escaped from the hospital.

We’re told Boyd walked out of the main entrance at Mercy South Hospital shortly before 4:00 a.m. A hospital surveillance camera captured an image of Boyd as he was walking out. That image has been turned over to law enforcement.

A hospital spokesperson, Joe Poelker, said that Boyd was in the custody of two state corrections officers when he escaped. Poelker also shared that there was no physical confrontation and no one was hurt.

Investigators said that Boyd is currently serving a 30-year sentence for statutory sodomy at the Potosi Correctional Facility and was taken to Mercy South yesterday for some sort of medical treatment.

Boyd is 5’7” and 154 pounds, with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black jacket, and orange slippers.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter captured video of law officers searching a new home under construction on Kerth Road, not too far from Mercy South Hospital. Law officers had a canine with them, trying to find any signs of Boyd.

Earlier, law officers also searched the parking lot area outside the hospital. We captured a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper basically going car to car, looking in all the vehicles for Boyd.

St. Louis County Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Jason Law spoke with us about Boyd in a proceeding news conference:

“The suspect is a dangerous person, but we’ve brought in the resources needed that if anybody sees this suspect, call 911 to let us know the location but do not approach the suspect,” Law explained. “But I want you to know that we have brought in all the resources needed to respond immediately and effectively.”

We asked authorities how the escape could have happened if Boyd was in the custody of corrections officers. County Police referred us to the Department of Corrections, as we’re still trying to get answers.

Investigators are urging area residents to remain vigilant and make sure their homes and garages are secured as the search continues.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.