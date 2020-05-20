Prisons are susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Cummins Unit State Prison, Grady, Arkansas. File photo.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another type of facility susceptible to outbreaks are prisons.

There are now three facilities in the state where we have seen large numbers of COVID-19.

The Cummins Unit had 951 inmates and 65 staff test positive.

The federal facility in Forrest City had 609 inmates and 17 staff test positive.

The Randal Williams Facility in Pine Bluff had 231 inmates and 15 staff catch the virus.

These numbers can still go up.

“Because some of the labs that they used for those testing take a little longer, we haven’t got all the results back so those numbers may increase a little bit,” Smith said.

A lot of these cases are no longer active since the outbreaks began weeks ago.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers