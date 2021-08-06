Pro cyclist leads women-only bike clinic in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pro cyclist is in Bentonville on August 7-8, leading a women-only bike clinic.

Jill Kinter has earned several world, national, and event championships in mountain biking.

She will be coaching the inaugural Red Bull First Ride, a two-day biking event focused on technique and riding.

Kinter says it’s important for women to have a supportive and positive learning environment.

“A lot of these women know each other already from living in town,” Kinter said. “There’s also some women who’ve flown in from Santa Cruz, and I came from Washington. So there’s a piece of just bringing attention to Bentonville, supporting what they’re doing here already.”

Women interested in mountain biking can still sign up.

Registration can be found here, and it costs $50.

