FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A probation officer is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed while working in the drug court building.

According to Fayetteville Police, 30-year-old Zachary Seward walked into the building and stabbed the probation officer three times.

“It was a very alarming incident that happened over here, and we hope the officer is going to be okay,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The incident raised concerns about security at the building and safety measures in place.

“I was surprised to learn that we didn’t have any security in that building today, and I think a lot of people were surprised to hear that,” said Justice of the Peace-Elect, Beth Coger.

Brian Lester is the Washington County Attorney, he said the building is leased by Arkansas Parole and Probation.



“We don’t provide security for them. However, we’ll make some modifications at their request to ensure that an incident like this doesn’t happen again,” said Lester.

Some of those modifications include making the lobby more secure and having more locked doors to protect people working out of their offices.

“Those doors that typically are the only ingress and egress for those front offices can remain locked. They’ll have new doors in the hallway that will be behind secure doors,” said Lester.

Coger believes the county should implement security at all of its buildings, regardless of the leasing status.



“I think this can be a wake-up call for the county. We need to reassess our security at all of our buildings— whether or not someone has requested it,” said Coger.