Problems with unemployment filing due to high volume of claims, Governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When asked about problems with unemployment filing, the Governor said it is because of the high volume of claims.

He said more than 110,000 claims have been filed and processed, but the number of cases continues to create a challenge to the system.

Gov. Hutchinson said to be patient and continue trying to file online.

“We’re putting more resources there as well as trying to improve the system,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said Secretary of Commerce Michael Preston will deliver an update in unemployment claims and filing issues in the coming days.