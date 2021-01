BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A procession was held Saturday in Bentonville for a former police Captain.

Mike Smith worked for Bentonville Police for 27 years before he retired as captain of the patrol division in 2018.

He held leadership positions in the criminal investigation division, SWAT team and school resources.

Smith died Tuesday after a nearly year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.