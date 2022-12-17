BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A procession will take place at 7 a.m. on Dec. 18 for a Benton County detective who was killed during the Wreath Across America escort.

Detective Paul Newell, 51, will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab from the Benton County Coroner’s Office, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The public is welcomed to join first responders as they deliver his body.

“The public can line the streets of 14th Street/Hwy 102 and on,” Jenkins said.

All first responders will be on Melissa Drive to I Street.

Detective Newell had served for 24 years starting his career in the detention division with the Sheriff’s Office.