FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Project ACT, a public-private partnership, announced that they are delivering 1.1 million tests to residents of six states, including Arkansas.

According to a press release, each household that requests tests will receive one kit with five tests. They will be delivered within one to two weeks after ordering at no cost.

To learn about eligibility and to order tests, visit www.AccessCovidTests.org.