NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Project Zero, an Arkansas nonprofit, is hosting its Candyland Christmas program.

The group, whose mission is to promote adoption through the foster care system, allows people to adopt a child’s gift wish list ahead of the Christmas season.

“Candyland Christmas is a beautiful event aimed at providing a magical and memorable Christmas for our kids/teens who are waiting in foster care to be adopted. This event is not only to fill their hearts with hope and love, but last year this event connected 20 waiting children with their forever families,” the release said.

Gifts can be dropped off at the below locations:

North Little Rock – 5125 Northshore Drive

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Last Drop Off Date)

Northwest Arkansas

Anytime before Nov. 25 by appointment – Text Tiphanie at 479-531-1309

Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 671 Spicewood Trail in Centerton

Click here for wish lists 1-100, click here for 101-200 and click here for 201-300.