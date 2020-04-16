Projected peak of COVID-19 keeps changing, Governor says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The projected peak of COVID-19 in Arkansas keeps changing but Governor Asa Hutchinson says this is a good thing.

While he said right now our number of new COVID-19 cases is still increasing we’re seeing a plateau when looking at the number of the people who are hospitalized.

Projections from the University of Washington had originally shown we would hit our peak on April 24.

That has been moved now to May 2 at the earliest.

“We’re not actually losing ground, we’re gaining ground. These are good numbers because our goal has always been to flatten the curve and when you flatten the curve it extends out further but the total number of cases are lower than what they projected originally,” Hutchinson said.

He said even though the projected peak date keeps changing it’s a much flatter curve and indicates we’re still on the right trajectory.