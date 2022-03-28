ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Promenade Commons, a new 55+ community in Rogers, will have a grand opening celebration starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

According to a press release, attendees can expect snacks, property tours, networking and ribbon-cutting to celebrate the official property opening. Located at 750 S. Promenade Blvd, the new community features access to shopping, dining, entertainment and medical offices.

Promenade Commons offers 131 units and features amenities including easy access to the Razorback Regional Greenway Trail, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, fitness center, dog park, fire pits, community room for events, craft room, interior courtyards with putting greens, and smart home technology integrated into each apartment.