Proper mask care

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA — Parents may be finding it difficult to talk to kids about the importance of wearing masks, but there are ways to make it easier.

Dr. Brian Melloy is family practice doctor with Northwest health. He said CDC guidelines advise against kids under two wearing masks because it could become a choking hazard.

But for those that are three and older, break it down in a way they can understand. Dr. Melloy suggested talking to them about germs and stressing the importance of not spreading them.

He also said to not be afraid to get creative and make it fun.

“You can show them pictures of other kids using masks,” Dr. Melloy said. “Maybe get a mask with something that they like on it, maybe a superhero or a cartoon that they’re into.”

The CDC states there are some common mistakes made when it comes to wearing masks. It says everyone should:

Wash their hands before putting the mask on.

Put the mask over the mouth and nose and securing it under the chin

Make sure it fits snugly on the sides of face

Ensure you can breathe easily

Doctor Melloy said you don’t want to wear the same mask every day without washing it, even if you’re not sick.

He suggested having several masks to rotate between so that you’re not doing a load of laundry everyday.

“If you continue to wear something like this day in and day out without washing it, you’re increasing your risk of actually getting sick,” Dr. Melloy said. “Just because, if you can imagine that virus, or anything, is going to accumulate on that surface, making it more likely for you to contract it.”

Proper storage is also important. Doctor Melloy suggested keeping it in a closet, cabinet, or somewhere it has its own space and will stay dry.